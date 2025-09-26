Next Article
John Abraham to start production of 'Force 3' this November
Entertainment
John Abraham is bringing back the Force franchise with Force 3, starting production this November under director Bhav Dhulia.
The movie is already in pre-production and is aiming for an early 2026 release.
Team aims to retain elements that made original films successful
South cinema star Meenakshi Chaudhary will make her big Bollywood debut as the female lead, adding fresh energy.
The team wants to revive elements fans loved about the original films—realistic action and relatable desi conflicts—while giving it a modern twist for today's audience.