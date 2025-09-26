Next Article
'Thamma' trailer: Ayushmann plays vampire in Maddock's horror-comedy universe
Entertainment
The trailer for "Thamma," the latest in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, just dropped and it's mixing things up—a vampire love story with plenty of laughs.
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana as a vampire navigating unrequited love and Rashmika Mandanna as his co-lead, the film promises a fresh blend of romance, supernatural twists, and comedy.
It's set to hit theaters this Diwali.
Film joins 'Stree,' 'Bhediya' in Maddock's horror-comedy universe
"Thamma" is the fifth entry in Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe (think Bhediya and Stree), directed by Aditya Sarpotdar.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins as the main villain, adding some extra intrigue.
The tagline "Yeh Diwali... THAMMAke Wali" hints at a fun ride ahead for fans of offbeat rom-coms with a spooky edge.