'Thamma' trailer: Ayushmann plays vampire in Maddock's horror-comedy universe Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

The trailer for "Thamma," the latest in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, just dropped and it's mixing things up—a vampire love story with plenty of laughs.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana as a vampire navigating unrequited love and Rashmika Mandanna as his co-lead, the film promises a fresh blend of romance, supernatural twists, and comedy.

It's set to hit theaters this Diwali.