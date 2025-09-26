Zubeen Garg's death: Assam CID summons people present with singer

SIT has searched homes of event organizers

Investigators are also reaching out to Assamese community members who were at the yacht trip in Singapore, aiming to piece together what happened.

The SIT has searched homes of event organizers and gathered statements from artists and cultural figures.

Assam's Chief Minister hinted that if needed, a CBI probe could follow.

Meanwhile, police have shot down internet shutdown rumors as "false," asking everyone not to spread misinformation.