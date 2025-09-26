Zubeen Garg's death: Assam CID summons people present with singer
Assam's CID is digging into the sudden passing of singer Zubeen Garg, who drowned during a yacht trip in Singapore on September 19.
They've summoned several people—including those present with Garg, such as his manager Siddhartha Sharma and musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami—to share what they know within the next 10 days.
SIT has searched homes of event organizers
Investigators are also reaching out to Assamese community members who were at the yacht trip in Singapore, aiming to piece together what happened.
The SIT has searched homes of event organizers and gathered statements from artists and cultural figures.
Assam's Chief Minister hinted that if needed, a CBI probe could follow.
Meanwhile, police have shot down internet shutdown rumors as "false," asking everyone not to spread misinformation.