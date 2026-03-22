Jiiva-Ivana's 'Jolliya Irrundha Oruthan' wraps up shooting
Jiiva's comedy film Jolliya Irrundha Oruthan (JIO), directed by M Rajesh, has finished filming.
This marks Jiiva's 47th movie and reunites him with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja.
The announcement came on March 21, and the film is produced by Dato Abdul Malik.
Crew and other details
The movie's title dropped on Jiiva's birthday (January 4) with a fun Dubai-themed promo showing the leads as sheikhs. Ivana was introduced as the female lead on her birthday.
Several celebrities, including Santhanam, Arya and Vishal, and producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, released the title.
JIO is aiming for a summer release (not specified in the source); streaming details aren't out yet.
Expect a mix of comedy, romance, and drama from this crew, including cinematographer M Sukumar and editor Ashish Joseph.