Jiiva-Ivana's 'Jolliya Irrundha Oruthan' wraps up shooting

Crew and other details

The movie's title dropped on Jiiva's birthday (January 4) with a fun Dubai-themed promo showing the leads as sheikhs. Ivana was introduced as the female lead on her birthday.

Several celebrities, including Santhanam, Arya and Vishal, and producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, released the title.

JIO is aiming for a summer release (not specified in the source); streaming details aren't out yet.

Expect a mix of comedy, romance, and drama from this crew, including cinematographer M Sukumar and editor Ashish Joseph.