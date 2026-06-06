Jim Sarbh urges greater diversity in cinema

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Sarbh on 'Made in India' series

Sarbh also expressed his confidence in the show, Made in India: A Titan Story. He said he was sure that the series would tell the story of how Titan came into being without glorifying it. "Titan hadn't commissioned it. It wasn't their desire to tell this story or put it out into the world." The show also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, among others. It is streaming on Amazon MX Player.