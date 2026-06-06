Jim Sarbh urges greater diversity in cinema
What's the story
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, actor Jim Sarbh spoke about the underestimation of Indian films by both foreigners and Indians. He said, "For a while, there was this rumor floating around that when you send your films for film festivals...they wouldn't even watch them." "Indian films, three-hour-long with singing and dancing, who's going to watch that? I think that's sad." Sarbh's comments come as part of his promotion for the web series Made in India: A Titan Story.
Filmmaking perspective
Sarbh on why diverse storytelling should be encouraged
Sarbh further stressed that this underestimation comes from a belief that there is only one right way to make films, which many cinephiles consider to be the Western method. He said, "It believes in a similar notion that only one way is right and that diversity should not be welcomed, recognized, and encouraged."
Show assurance
Sarbh on 'Made in India' series
Sarbh also expressed his confidence in the show, Made in India: A Titan Story. He said he was sure that the series would tell the story of how Titan came into being without glorifying it. "Titan hadn't commissioned it. It wasn't their desire to tell this story or put it out into the world." The show also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, among others. It is streaming on Amazon MX Player.