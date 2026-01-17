Jimmy Kimmel offers Trump his awards to pull ice from Minneapolis Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel just made a wild offer to Donald Trump on his show: he's willing to hand over any or even all of the listed awards—including a 1999 Daytime Emmy, a Clio, a Webby, a Writers Guild Award, and his 2015 Soul Train Award—if Trump agrees to pull ICE agents out of Minneapolis.

"Giving him an award seems like the only way to get him to do anything," Kimmel joked, promising he'd deliver them himself.