Jimmy Kimmel offers Trump his awards to pull ice from Minneapolis
Jimmy Kimmel just made a wild offer to Donald Trump on his show: he's willing to hand over any or even all of the listed awards—including a 1999 Daytime Emmy, a Clio, a Webby, a Writers Guild Award, and his 2015 Soul Train Award—if Trump agrees to pull ICE agents out of Minneapolis.
"Giving him an award seems like the only way to get him to do anything," Kimmel joked, promising he'd deliver them himself.
What's going on in Minneapolis?
Kimmel's move comes after Trump threatened to use the Insurrection Act if Minnesota leaders didn't stop protests against ICE.
Since December 2025, Operation Metro Surge has sent thousands of DHS and ICE agents into Minneapolis, targeting violent noncitizens and sparking major backlash.
How did the White House react?
The tension between late-night hosts and Trump is definitely still alive.