Jimmy Kimmel returns to show after 'Charlie Kirk' controversy

Kimmel mocks Trump's claims about 'illegal campaign contribution'

Kimmel used his comeback to highlight how much he values free speech, saying, "This show is not important. What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this"—even in the face of criticism from Donald Trump.

He also poked fun at Trump's claims about his show being an "illegal campaign contribution," and kept things light with a satirical FCC sketch featuring Robert De Niro.

Despite the controversy, Kimmel says he'll keep mixing humor with political commentary, no matter how divided things get.