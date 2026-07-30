What drew Jimmy Sheirgill to Netflix's 'Operation Safed Sagar'
What's the story
As his upcoming Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar approaches its premiere, actor Jimmy Sheirgill has revealed that he was drawn to the project because of its script and the director's vision. In an interview with IANS, he said, "I think when there are such projects, they choose us." "We feel that our responsibility is to work hard with the characters we are given."
Production insights
Series's cockpit set took nearly a month to build
Sheirgill also shared some behind-the-scenes details about the series. He revealed that the entire cockpit setup took nearly a month to prepare before shooting could begin.
"You like the concept of the script. After that, when you are writing for your character, you try to put yourself into that situation and see what you are doing in it," he said about his approach to the role.
Motivation
Sheirgill also praised the makers
Sheirgill further added, "And also, the director is very important. He was on it. That was a big plus point because I knew him for a long time."
"We were supposed to do a film together, which we didn't have in the script. I think at some point, hopefully, we were in it. So, it gives you confidence that the script is good. I don't think Netflix has done this before. That was also a big plus point."
Series details
What was the actual Operation Safed Sagar
Operation Safed Sagar is based on the namesake combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force during the 1999 Kargil War.
The mission aimed to flush out Pakistani Army troops from vacated Indian positions along the Line of Control.
It marked the first large-scale use of airpower in Jammu and Kashmir since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.
Cast highlights
About the series
The series also stars Siddharth, Arnav Bhasin, and Mihir Ahuja. It delves deeper into the story of the Golden Arrows squadron during the Kargil War.
The show is a tribute to the bravery and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in one of India's most challenging wars.
It will premiere on August 7.