Jindal seeks Punjab and Haryana HC crackdown on 'Satluj' screenings

Jindal alleges incitement, Zee5 removes 'Satluj'

Jindal's petition claims some political parties and religious groups used these screenings to incite violence, urging the court to order FIRs against those involved.

He also wants authorities in both states to crack down on such activities.

Meanwhile, Zee5 has condemned the illegal screenings, removed Satluj globally, and is considering legal steps to bring it back.