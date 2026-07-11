Jindal seeks Punjab and Haryana HC crackdown on 'Satluj' screenings
Advocate Vineet Jindal has asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to take action against people and groups organizing unauthorized public screenings of Diljit Dosanjh's film, Satluj.
The movie was pulled from Zee5 on July 5, just two days after its release, after reports of illegal showings spread across Punjab and Jammu.
Jindal says these events could harm peace and stir up communal tensions.
Jindal alleges incitement, Zee5 removes 'Satluj'
Jindal's petition claims some political parties and religious groups used these screenings to incite violence, urging the court to order FIRs against those involved.
He also wants authorities in both states to crack down on such activities.
Meanwhile, Zee5 has condemned the illegal screenings, removed Satluj globally, and is considering legal steps to bring it back.