Jio MAMI spotlights 4 directors on iPhone 17 Pro Max

Directors used different iPhone tools

Agarwal shot beautiful low-light scenes using ProRes RAW without extra lighting. Sharma captured the life of a beach trinket seller with the Blackmagic Camera app.

Joy teamed up with cinematographer Naseem Azad and used Action mode for smooth moving shots.

Sarkar was mentored by filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who reviewed her film Kathar Katha (The Tale of Katha) on a MacBook Pro.

The program selected four filmmakers to showcase their creativity with iPhone-based tools.