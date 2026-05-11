Jio MAMI spotlights 4 directors on iPhone 17 Pro Max
At this year's Mumbai Film Festival, the Jio MAMI Select - Filmed on iPhone initiative gave four up-and-coming directors (Shreela Agarwal, Ritesh Sharma, Robin Joy, and Dhritisree Sarkar) a chance to show what's possible with just an iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Their films pushed creative limits and proved you don't need fancy gear to make something impressive.
Directors used different iPhone tools
Agarwal shot beautiful low-light scenes using ProRes RAW without extra lighting. Sharma captured the life of a beach trinket seller with the Blackmagic Camera app.
Joy teamed up with cinematographer Naseem Azad and used Action mode for smooth moving shots.
Sarkar was mentored by filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who reviewed her film Kathar Katha (The Tale of Katha) on a MacBook Pro.
The program selected four filmmakers to showcase their creativity with iPhone-based tools.