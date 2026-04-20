Jio Studios and Collective Artists Network release 'Krishna' AI-first teaser
Entertainment
Jio Studios and Collective Artists Network just dropped the teaser for Krishna, a film made with an AI-first approach.
Using the Galleri5 platform, they're bringing artificial intelligence into every stage of production, making things more efficient, and giving creators some seriously advanced tools.
Microsoft features 'Krishna' at NAB 2026
Instead of relying on old-school VFX, Krishna uses AI for everything from building worlds to designing shots, all in the cloud but still led by a director's vision.
The project was even featured at Microsoft's NAB 2026 keynote as a real-world example of what AI can do in filmmaking.
As part of their Historyverse slate focused on mythology and history, this film aims to help storytellers dream bigger and connect with audiences worldwide.