Jio Studios and Collective Artists Network release 'Krishna' AI-first teaser

Microsoft features 'Krishna' at NAB 2026

Instead of relying on old-school VFX, Krishna uses AI for everything from building worlds to designing shots, all in the cloud but still led by a director's vision.

The project was even featured at Microsoft's NAB 2026 keynote as a real-world example of what AI can do in filmmaking.

As part of their Historyverse slate focused on mythology and history, this film aims to help storytellers dream bigger and connect with audiences worldwide.