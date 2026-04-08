JioCinema postpones 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' streaming after IPL 2026 Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been a box office smash since March, but if you're waiting to stream it, there's a bit more of a wait.

JioHotstar is holding off the digital premiere until late May or early June, right after IPL 2026 wraps up, to catch the biggest possible audience.