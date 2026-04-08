JioCinema postpones 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' streaming after IPL 2026
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been a box office smash since March, but if you're waiting to stream it, there's a bit more of a wait.
JioHotstar is holding off the digital premiere until late May or early June, right after IPL 2026 wraps up, to catch the biggest possible audience.
JioHotstar buys 'Dhurandhar 2' streaming ₹120-150cr
JioHotstar snapped up Dhurandhar 2's streaming rights for ₹120-150 crore, banking on its global success (over ₹1,600 crore earned so far).
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film brings back Ranveer as an undercover agent and features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan in key roles.
The movie's winning combo of high-energy action and strong performances has clearly struck a chord with fans.