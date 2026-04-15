JioHotstar brings HBO Max to India with Warner Bros. Discovery Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

Big news for binge-watchers: HBO Max has officially landed in India, but only through JioHotstar.

That means if you want to stream hits like Euphoria, The Last of Us, or upcoming shows like House of the Dragon and the new Harry Potter series, this is now your go-to spot.

The launch comes thanks to a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.