JioHotstar brings HBO Max to India with Warner Bros. Discovery
Entertainment
Big news for binge-watchers: HBO Max has officially landed in India, but only through JioHotstar.
That means if you want to stream hits like Euphoria, The Last of Us, or upcoming shows like House of the Dragon and the new Harry Potter series, this is now your go-to spot.
The launch comes thanks to a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery.
HBO Max hub adds major franchises
JioHotstar's library just got a major upgrade: think Friends, Game of Thrones, all the Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings movies, plus fresh DC Studios content like Lanterns.
Everything's neatly organized in a new HBO Max hub for easy browsing. Subscriptions start at just ₹49 per month.