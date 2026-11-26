JioStar adds 7 Indian TV channels to Fubo US lineup
JioStar just dropped seven Indian TV channels on the US streaming platform Fubo, making it way easier for folks in America to catch up on their favorite Indian shows and movies.
Big names like Star Plus and Colors are now part of the lineup, so you can stream hits like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hindi films, MTV India's Roadies, and even get news from News18 English, all in one place.
Malhotra: JioStar building international distribution
You can sign up for these channels through Fubo's Hindi Entertainment and Cricket pack at $34.99 for the first month or go with the JioStar pack for $10.99 per month.
Amit Malhotra, Head of International Business at JioStar, said, "The opportunity for Indian entertainment internationally is no longer limited to taking individual shows or channels overseas. It is about building a distribution ecosystem through which the breadth of Indian television can travel. With seven channels on Fubo, we are creating a strong foundation in the US as we build a wider international distribution network for our linear portfolio."