JioStar just dropped seven Indian TV channels on the US streaming platform Fubo, making it way easier for folks in America to catch up on their favorite Indian shows and movies.

Big names like Star Plus and Colors are now part of the lineup, so you can stream hits like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hindi films, MTV India's Roadies, and even get news from News18 English, all in one place.