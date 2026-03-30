Jisshu Sengupta slams stereotypical portrayals of Bengalis in Hindi films

Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta recently spoke about the stereotypical portrayals of Bengali characters as sorcerers, witches, ghosts, and demons in Hindi horror films. Speaking to Zoom, he said that it would be a waste of time for him to pay attention to such negativity. "These are stories. People talking without having proper knowledge about it, they are stupid people," he said.

Actor's perspective Sengupta urges focus on growth Sengupta, who has won over Bollywood with his varied roles in movies like Mardaani and Piku, said he doesn't want to focus on unnecessary things. "Mujhe ismein dimaag lagana hi nahi hai jismein main do cheezein bolunga aur log teen cheezein aur bolenge," he told Zoom. "Why waste time talking about those stupid people? Let's talk about intelligent people, things that help you grow."

Actor's stance Sengupta stays away from negativity Sengupta also shared his views on negativity and phones. He admitted that while he tries to stay positive, it's not always possible. "I stay away from negativity. People have a lot of time and phones in their hands," he said. "I have grown up in an era where phones were not there. We were happier then."

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