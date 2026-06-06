Jisshu Sengupta hints audiences will see 'new' Karisma in 'Brown'
What's the story
Jisshu Sengupta, who plays a key role in the ZEE5 series Brown, has spoken about his experience working with Karisma Kapoor. In an interview with News18 Showsha, he said that the show is different from other thrillers because it goes beyond just solving a crime. The series was released on Friday.
Kapoor's performance
'You have not seen Karisma Kapoor the way...'
Sengupta spoke about his co-star, saying that audiences will see a new side of Kapoor in this series. "What I figured out after doing this series, and I am sure of it, is that the way Karisma Kapoor has been shown and what she has done in this series is from a different universe." "You have not seen Karisma Kapoor the way she has acted and appears in this show....It is a new Karisma Kapoor that everyone will see."
Kapoor's risk-taking
Sengupta lauded Kapoor for taking risks
Sengupta also commended Kapoor for taking on such a challenging role at this stage in her career. "It is a great feeling because at this point in her career, she has taken such a risk and such a challenge, and she has passed with not only flying colors, but with Oscars and Emmys, everything one can possibly get in a lifetime." "I think she has done an incredible job."
Show's uniqueness
On what makes 'Brown' different from other crime thrillers
Sengupta also discussed the show's unique approach to crime thrillers, saying it explores inner turmoil and human stories. "Brown is primarily a crime thriller, no doubt about it, but it is also very human." "It talks about a human story; it talks about inner pain that a person is going through." "So yes, this show talks about those inner problems; it talks about inner war going on inside us, that is what makes this show very different."