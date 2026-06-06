Jisshu Sengupta hints audiences will see 'new' Karisma in 'Brown'

Kapoor's performance

'You have not seen Karisma Kapoor the way...'

Sengupta spoke about his co-star, saying that audiences will see a new side of Kapoor in this series. "What I figured out after doing this series, and I am sure of it, is that the way Karisma Kapoor has been shown and what she has done in this series is from a different universe." "You have not seen Karisma Kapoor the way she has acted and appears in this show....It is a new Karisma Kapoor that everyone will see."