Jiya Jacob held until April 30 amid Mumbai drug probe Entertainment Apr 28, 2026

Actress Jiya Jacob will stay in police custody until April 30, as Mumbai police dig deeper into the suspected drug overdose deaths of two MBA students at a recent concert.

Investigators believe Jacob and her partner are linked to an alleged drug network that allegedly used students to circulate party drugs and route proceeds through controlled accounts, and say her role includes financial transactions, and police are investigating the alleged drug supply chain and the absconding supplier.