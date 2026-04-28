Jiya Jacob held until April 30 amid Mumbai drug probe
Actress Jiya Jacob will stay in police custody until April 30, as Mumbai police dig deeper into the suspected drug overdose deaths of two MBA students at a recent concert.
Investigators believe Jacob and her partner are linked to an alleged drug network that allegedly used students to circulate party drugs and route proceeds through controlled accounts, and say her role includes financial transactions, and police are investigating the alleged drug supply chain and the absconding supplier.
Police probe Jacob's 15L suspected proceeds
Police are looking closely at Jacob's finances, including nearly ₹15 lakh they think came from drug sales.
They've also uncovered ties between Jacob and an absconding supplier, Mark, alias Mahesh Khemlani, dating back over a decade.
Transfers from accused persons into her account, over ₹4 lakh, are now key evidence as authorities try to map out the full network.