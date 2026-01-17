J.J. Abrams returns with 'The Great Beyond' in 2026 Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

J.J. Abrams is making his big-screen comeback with The Great Beyond, set to hit theaters on November 13, 2026.

It's his first movie since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the cast lineup is stacked—think Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, Samuel L Jackson, Sophie Okonedo, Emma Mackey, and Merritt Wever.