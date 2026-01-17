J.J. Abrams returns with 'The Great Beyond' in 2026
Entertainment
J.J. Abrams is making his big-screen comeback with The Great Beyond, set to hit theaters on November 13, 2026.
It's his first movie since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the cast lineup is stacked—think Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, Samuel L Jackson, Sophie Okonedo, Emma Mackey, and Merritt Wever.
Warner Bros. teases more big releases
Warner Bros. just dropped news about its upcoming films too.
Tim Miller's new sci-fi (formerly called Shiver) lands August 13, 2027 with Keanu Reeves playing a smuggler stuck in a time loop.
Horror fans can look forward to The Conjuring: First Communion from Rodrigue Huart on September 10, 2027—a fresh chapter after Last Rites (2025).