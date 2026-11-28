'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' remains available in India
The series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has faced calls to be banned in India, but it hasn't been pulled from Netflix India or YouTube.
The show is based out of Dubai and owned by Netflix US not Netflix India, and so far, no official order has asked for its removal.
Pakistani content retains cross border appeal
Despite the controversy, Pakistani content continues to connect with audiences across borders, even when debate swirls around it.