Karan Johar is standing with Deepika Padukone on her call for an eight-hour work shift in the film industry.

On Koffee With Karan season nine, he highlighted how female actors deserve equal and reasonable working hours, especially as Deepika Padukone is balancing motherhood and her profession.

Johar praised Deepika for balancing motherhood and her profession, saying she has every right to ask for a fair schedule.