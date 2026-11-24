Johar backs Padukone's 8-hour shift call on 'Koffee With Karan'
Karan Johar is standing with Deepika Padukone on her call for an eight-hour work shift in the film industry.
On Koffee With Karan season nine, he highlighted how female actors deserve equal and reasonable working hours, especially as Deepika Padukone is balancing motherhood and her profession.
Johar praised Deepika for balancing motherhood and her profession, saying she has every right to ask for a fair schedule.
Kumar backs set hours
Akshay Kumar, also on the show, agreed that set working hours boost productivity.
Johar pointed out Akshay's disciplined routine and compared it to Hollywood's planned schedules.
He also mentioned Deepika's reported exit from projects in 2025 over unfair hours, respecting her decision and saying, "It's her right."