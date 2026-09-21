Johar to direct Kao biopic from 'R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster'

Karan Johar is making a biopic about Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of India's external intelligence agency, R&AW.

The film, adapted from Nitin Gokhale's book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, is set to release on August 11, 2028, and is expected to coincide with R&AW's 60-year milestone.

Expect a look at how India's spy agency came to be and its secret role in the 1971 war with Pakistan.