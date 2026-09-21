Johar to direct Kao biopic from 'R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster'
Entertainment
Karan Johar is making a biopic about Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder of India's external intelligence agency, R&AW.
The film, adapted from Nitin Gokhale's book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, is set to release on August 11, 2028, and is expected to coincide with R&AW's 60-year milestone.
Expect a look at how India's spy agency came to be and its secret role in the 1971 war with Pakistan.
Film covers Kao 1955 to 1971
This movie will cover Kao's journey from 1955 to 1971 and his key role in major intelligence missions, including Bangladesh's formation.
It's a team-up between Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.
Johar shared he's excited to bring this story to the screen and wants it to be an engaging tribute for R&AW's big anniversary.