Johar's Dharma buys Indian 'Ramayana: Part 1' rights for 250cr
Entertainment
Dharma Productions, led by Karan Johar, just landed the Indian distribution rights for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 in a massive ₹250 crore deal.
Producer Namit Malhotra clinched it after showing off 30 minutes of edited footage to distributors.
The film is co-produced with DNGE and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
'Ramayana: Part 1' cast, post-production underway
Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana: no wonder IMDb calls it "the most anticipated Indian film of this year."
Filming is wrapped and post-production is on; part two is already in pre-production.
Plus, music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer are teaming up for the soundtrack: pretty epic!