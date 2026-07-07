Johar's Dharma buys Indian 'Ramayana: Part 1' rights for 250cr

'Ramayana: Part 1' cast, post-production underway

Ramayana: Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana: no wonder IMDb calls it "the most anticipated Indian film of this year."

Filming is wrapped and post-production is on; part two is already in pre-production.

Plus, music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer are teaming up for the soundtrack: pretty epic!