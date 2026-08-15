Johar's Dharmatic teams with Arun for new long form series
Entertainment
Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment is teaming up with director Ruchir Arun for a fresh long-form series.
Arun, known for the heartfelt Musafir Cafe, brings his signature style of real, emotionally-driven relationship stories to the Dharma banner.
This project adds another layer to Dharmatic's lineup of relatable narratives.
Arun shifted from thrillers to relationships
Arun started out wanting to make thrillers but found his groove with softer, more personal storytelling: think Little Things and Ghar Waapsi.
His next series will dive into love and relationships.
If you're into shows that feel genuine and explore modern connections, this one's worth keeping an eye on.