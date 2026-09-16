John Abraham begins shooting for 'Guru'
What's the story
The principal photography of Guru, a Bollywood psychological thriller starring John Abraham, has begun, reported Variety India. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also features Danish Pandor, Arif Zakaria, and Kitu Gidwani. The story is set against an unsettling mystery where a man's life changes when he realizes that his memory and reality are two distinct things.
Plot details
Plot of 'Guru'
In Guru, Abraham's character begins to question his own perception of reality as strange events unfold around him.
The film explores the intersection of memory and reality, with Pandor, Zakaria, and Gidwani joining Abraham as his character's life spirals out of control.
Dasgupta, known for his work in the thriller genre with Bard of Blood on Netflix, Girl on the Train, and Te3n, is also attached to the upcoming Section 84 IPC.
Director's statement
Filmmaker reveals, 'Guru' is unsettling'
Dasgupta said in a statement, "The world of Guru is unsettling."
"Anything which has depth in terms of story, treatment and performance, at the same time gives you something to relish, excites, and challenges a filmmaker."
"I have been wanting to collaborate with John for a long time, and Guru is that script with that destiny," he added.
Actor's perspective
Here's what Abraham said
Abraham said, "Guru is the kind of story that stays with you long after you've read it."
"What drew me to the film was the uncertainty at its core - when you can't trust your own memory, reality itself becomes a question."
He added, "The storyline is layered, unsettling and deeply intriguing, and I'm excited for audiences to experience it."
The film is produced by Authum Entertainment, Shibasish Sarkar, JA Entertainment, and Fusion Flicks.