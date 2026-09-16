John Abraham begins shooting for 'Guru'

In Guru, Abraham's character begins to question his own perception of reality as strange events unfold around him.

The film explores the intersection of memory and reality, with Pandor, Zakaria, and Gidwani joining Abraham as his character's life spirals out of control.

Dasgupta, known for his work in the thriller genre with Bard of Blood on Netflix, Girl on the Train, and Te3n, is also attached to the upcoming Section 84 IPC.