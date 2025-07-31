John Abraham-Manushi Chhillar's 'Tehran' trailer out tomorrow
John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar are teaming up for Tehran, a fast-paced action thriller landing directly on ZEE5 this Independence Day, August 14, 2025.
Directed by Arun Gopalan, the film digs into real-world political tensions—think Russia-Ukraine, Iran, China, and Palestine.
If you're curious for a sneak peek, the trailer drops August 1.
Film's OTT release and subscription model
Tehran will stream exclusively on ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium.
With its under-two-hour runtime and mix of Hindi, Farsi, and English dialogues, it's designed for digital viewing.
Pretty fitting for an international thriller with global themes.
More on film's story and writers
Written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, Tehran blends action with real political drama.
As Abraham suggests, the story connects today's big conflicts to even bigger global issues—so expect something intense but grounded in reality.