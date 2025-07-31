John Abraham-Manushi Chhillar's 'Tehran' trailer out tomorrow Entertainment Jul 31, 2025

John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar are teaming up for Tehran, a fast-paced action thriller landing directly on ZEE5 this Independence Day, August 14, 2025.

Directed by Arun Gopalan, the film digs into real-world political tensions—think Russia-Ukraine, Iran, China, and Palestine.

If you're curious for a sneak peek, the trailer drops August 1.