John Abraham opens up on decorated cop Rakesh Maria's biopic
What's the story
Bollywood actor John Abraham recently opened up about his decision to play former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in Rohit Shetty's upcoming biographical drama. The film is inspired by Maria's memoir Let Me Say It Now. In a conversation with The Times of India, Abraham said he believes cinema should not only entertain but also leave a lasting impact on audiences.
Story selection
Abraham on why he picked the role
Abraham said, "I think every story should leave you with something. Entertainment is important, cinema should always engage you, but if a film also stays with you after you've left the theater or finished watching it, that's even better." "I'm not choosing projects because they're trying to make a statement; I'm choosing them because I believe they're honest, well told, and emotionally engaging."
Role preparation
On challenges of playing Maria
Abraham also spoke about the challenges of playing Maria, who has been a part of some of India's most significant criminal and terror cases. He said, "Rakesh Maria is someone whose career has intersected with some defining moments in our country's history, so naturally there's a tremendous sense of responsibility in portraying him." "When you're portraying a real person, the objective isn't imitation, it's understanding the individual behind the public image."
Role preparation
How the actor prepared for the film
Abraham added, "That means spending a lot of time researching, understanding his mindset, the pressures he faced, and the decisions he had to make. It's a challenge to play Rakesh Maria on screen, and I'm looking forward to doing justice to it." The film will chronicle Maria's career as he investigated high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and the 26/11 attacks.
Documentary participation
Looking at Abraham's other projects
Apart from his acting career, Abraham has also become the presenting partner for an upcoming feature-length documentary titled Test Subject V. Directed by Sol Kohli, the film follows Kunal Avanti on a personal journey to explore long-held beliefs about food, health, and compassion. "What drew me in was its honesty. At its heart, this isn't a film that's trying to tell people what to believe, it's one person's journey of discovery," said Abraham about the documentary.