John Abraham opens up on decorated cop Rakesh Maria's biopic

Documentary participation

Looking at Abraham's other projects

Apart from his acting career, Abraham has also become the presenting partner for an upcoming feature-length documentary titled Test Subject V. Directed by Sol Kohli, the film follows Kunal Avanti on a personal journey to explore long-held beliefs about food, health, and compassion. "What drew me in was its honesty. At its heart, this isn't a film that's trying to tell people what to believe, it's one person's journey of discovery," said Abraham about the documentary.