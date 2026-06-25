John Abraham's AI teaser gets trolled by netizens
What's the story
Bollywood actor John Abraham on Thursday unveiled an AI-generated teaser for his upcoming project, which is yet to be titled. The video features him as a medieval sailor navigating through turbulent waters. Sharing the clip on X, he wrote: "New Waters. New Winds. New Horizons. Setting sail into the unknown." However, netizens have criticized the low quality of the AI-generated video, calling it a "poor" attempt at technology use in cinema.
Backlash
'Bollywood ko naya tarika mila gya...': X user
Social media users were quick to express their disappointment with the AI-generated teaser. One X user wrote, "Such poor AI," while another commented, "Bollywood ko naya tarika mila gya movies khrab krne ka, AI (Bollywood got its hands on a new technique to ruin movies, AI)." A third user added: "At least make it better if you're using AI."
Twitter Post
See the post here
New Waters. New Winds. New Horizons.— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 25, 2026
Setting sail into the unknown. Stay tuned ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/9XEAGWU7WZ
Film details
Abraham will soon be seen in 'Force 3'
Meanwhile, Abraham is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film Force 3. The third installment of the successful action-thriller franchise will see him reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh. Harshvardhan Rane will also join the cast in an undisclosed role. Directed by Bhav Dhulia and produced by Abraham's JA Entertainment and Sheel Kumar's Karolina Corporation, Force 3 aims to carry forward the legacy of its predecessors with high-octane action sequences.