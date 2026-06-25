John Abraham's AI teaser sparks criticism

John Abraham's AI teaser gets trolled by netizens

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:07 pm Jun 25, 202604:07 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor John Abraham on Thursday unveiled an AI-generated teaser for his upcoming project, which is yet to be titled. The video features him as a medieval sailor navigating through turbulent waters. Sharing the clip on X, he wrote: "New Waters. New Winds. New Horizons. Setting sail into the unknown." However, netizens have criticized the low quality of the AI-generated video, calling it a "poor" attempt at technology use in cinema.