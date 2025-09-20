'John Wick 4': Keanu Reeves reveals he learned horseback riding

More on 'John Wick 4'

This chapter brings back familiar faces like Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane, plus fresh additions Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgard.

While Chapters 4 and 5 were once planned to film together, that changed along the way.

The John Wick universe is also growing with The Continental—a prequel series diving into the hotel's mysterious past—giving fans even more to explore.