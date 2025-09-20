Next Article
'John Wick 4': Keanu Reeves reveals he learned horseback riding
Entertainment
Keanu Reeves took on horseback riding just for a new desert sequence in John Wick: Chapter 4, stepping out of the franchise's usual city vibe.
He shared, "There's a sequence—hopefully, knock on wood—in John Wick 4, the opening sequence. John Wick is back in the desert on a horse. I'm going to hopefully be able to fast-gallop and run."
More on 'John Wick 4'
This chapter brings back familiar faces like Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane, plus fresh additions Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgard.
While Chapters 4 and 5 were once planned to film together, that changed along the way.
The John Wick universe is also growing with The Continental—a prequel series diving into the hotel's mysterious past—giving fans even more to explore.