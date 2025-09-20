Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' gets new release date Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Apoorva Lakhia's Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, is set for a 2026 release.

The film tells the story of 200 Indian soldiers who stood their ground during the intense 2020 Galwan Valley clash against a larger Chinese force, focusing on bravery and sacrifice.