Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' gets new release date
Entertainment
Apoorva Lakhia's Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, is set for a 2026 release.
The film tells the story of 200 Indian soldiers who stood their ground during the intense 2020 Galwan Valley clash against a larger Chinese force, focusing on bravery and sacrifice.
Film is currently in post-production stage
After filming major battle scenes in Ladakh for 45 days, the crew is heading to Mumbai to shoot emotional and action-packed moments.
Production should wrap up by late 2025, keeping the early-to-mid-2026 theatrical release on track.
When will it stream online?
Battle of Galwan will hit theaters first—no word yet on streaming or digital releases.
The film aims to honor the bravery shown during one of India's most talked-about recent military standoffs.