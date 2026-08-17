'Pirates of Caribbean 6': Johnny Depp returning as Jack Sparrow?
What's the story
Johnny Depp is in talks to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in the upcoming sixth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed this development to Deadline at D23, saying, "We're talking with Johnny, we're working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done." However, insiders revealed that Margot Robbie's character will be the main focus in this film.
Role details
Depp's return may be a supporting role
While Bruckheimer has confirmed discussions with Depp, sources close to the project told the outlet that Pirates 6 might not be another Jack Sparrow-centric adventure.
Instead, Robbie's character could take center stage with Depp's Sparrow appearing in a supporting role.
Notably, Bruckheimer has previously expressed his desire for Depp to return as the iconic character, stating earlier this year that if it were up to him, "he (Depp) will be in it."
Franchise evolution
Series has grossed around $4.5 billion globally
In August 2025, Bruckheimer told Entertainment Weekly that he had spoken with Depp about reprising the role and believed the actor "would do it."
The decision to bring him back will depend on the screenplay.
The Pirates series is one of Disney's most successful live-action franchises, reportedly grossing around $4.5 billion globally across five films.
Franchise history
'Pirates of Caribbean 6' has been in development for years
The sixth Pirates film has been in development for years, with Craig Mazin, co-creator of The Last of Us, and veteran Pirates screenwriter Ted Elliott attached to the screenplay.
The last film in the series, 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, grossed approximately $795.9 million worldwide.
It ended with a post-credit scene featuring Orlando Bloom's Will Turner and Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Swann returning, while hinting at Davy Jones's return and further expanding into the Pirates universe.