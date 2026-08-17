'Pirates of Caribbean 6': Johnny Depp returning as Jack Sparrow?

While Bruckheimer has confirmed discussions with Depp, sources close to the project told the outlet that Pirates 6 might not be another Jack Sparrow-centric adventure.

Instead, Robbie's character could take center stage with Depp's Sparrow appearing in a supporting role.

Notably, Bruckheimer has previously expressed his desire for Depp to return as the iconic character, stating earlier this year that if it were up to him, "he (Depp) will be in it."