Johnson and Hashian make Met Gala debut in Thom Browne
Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, made their first-ever Met Gala appearance and definitely turned heads.
Both wore coordinated Thom Browne looks: Johnson in a black tux jacket with ribbon details that looked like a spine, plus a pleated skirt and glasses, while Hashian matched his vibe in a textured white halter gown.
Johnson wore Billionaire III watch
Johnson's accessory game was strong with Jacob & Co.'s Billionaire III watch, packed with 714 diamonds.
The gala's theme this year was "Costume Art," exploring how fashion interacts with different body types.
Beyonce and Nicole Kidman co-chaired the event.
Johnson shared on Instagram how excited he was to work with Browne; he and Hashian have been married since 2019 and have two daughters.