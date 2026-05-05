Johnson and Hashian make Met Gala debut in Thom Browne

Johnson wore Billionaire III watch

Johnson's accessory game was strong with Jacob & Co.'s Billionaire III watch, packed with 714 diamonds.

The gala's theme this year was "Costume Art," exploring how fashion interacts with different body types.

Beyonce and Nicole Kidman co-chaired the event.

Johnson shared on Instagram how excited he was to work with Browne; he and Hashian have been married since 2019 and have two daughters.