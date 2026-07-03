Johnson confirms Disney making 'Moana 3' with Bush, Ledoux Miller Entertainment Jul 03, 2026

Dwayne Johnson just confirmed that Disney is making Moana 3!

He shared the news during a press event for the live-action Moana in Rio, saying, "Yes, we have talked about Moana 3."

Writer Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller are both returning for the new film.