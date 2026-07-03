Johnson confirms Disney making 'Moana 3' with Bush, Ledoux Miller
Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson just confirmed that Disney is making Moana 3!
He shared the news during a press event for the live-action Moana in Rio, saying, "Yes, we have talked about Moana 3."
Writer Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller are both returning for the new film.
Live-action 'Moana' debuts July 10, 2026
Moana 2 hit theaters in 2024 after originally starting as a TV series.
Plus, Disney's live-action Moana remake arrives July 10, 2026, starring newcomer Catherine Laga'aia as Moana alongside Johnson.
The franchise keeps growing with more adventures on the way!