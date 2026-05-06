Johnson makes Met Gala debut wearing $3.3 million Jacob watch
Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson made his Met Gala debut on May 4, 2026, turning heads in a Thom Browne outfit and a jaw-dropping $3.3 million Jacob & Co. Billionaire III watch covered in 714 white diamonds (that's over 129 carats).
Walking the red carpet with his wife Lauren Hashian, Johnson called the night "this is one of coolest ever" on Instagram.
Johnson's tuxedo featured ribbon details
Johnson's tuxedo featured unique ribbon details and a pleated skirt, while his stylist described the massive diamond watch as perfectly matching his powerful vibe.
Hashian complemented him in a white halter gown with textured stitching.