Johnson makes Met Gala debut wearing $3.3 million Jacob watch Entertainment May 06, 2026

Dwayne Johnson made his Met Gala debut on May 4, 2026, turning heads in a Thom Browne outfit and a jaw-dropping $3.3 million Jacob & Co. Billionaire III watch covered in 714 white diamonds (that's over 129 carats).

Walking the red carpet with his wife Lauren Hashian, Johnson called the night "this is one of coolest ever" on Instagram.