Joju George-Lijomol Jose's 'Aja Sundari' wraps up shoot
Aja Sundari, the upcoming Malayalam film starring Joju George and Lijomol Jose, has finished shooting. Producer Aashiq Abu shared the update online.
The makers have said the film is "coming soon" to theaters.
Team, crew members involved in making
The first-look poster dropped on January 25, showing George with a goat on a KSRTC bus—definitely an eye-catcher.
Manu Antony directed and edited the film, co-writing the story with Geethartha AR. Saneth Radhakrishnan is credited with additional screenplay, Drumyuga did the music, and Abu took care of both producing and cinematography.