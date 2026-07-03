Jolie says Pitt misrepresents her in Chateau Miraval records dispute
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still locked in a legal fight over their former winery, Chateau Miraval.
Jolie recently opposed Pitt's demand for her financial records from 2017, saying he's misrepresenting her and making her look financially troubled.
She clarified that she just wants to separate finances after their 2016 split, not because she's struggling.
Jolie declines sharing older tax returns
Jolie's team says she already handed over recent tax returns but doesn't want to share older ones due to privacy concerns.
Pitt argues those records matter since she sold her stake in the winery in 2021, but Jolie's lawyers accuse him of twisting facts.
The battle started back in 2022 when Pitt sued over ownership, and things have only gotten messier since their divorce settlement in late 2024.