Jolie says Pitt misrepresents her in Chateau Miraval records dispute

Jolie declines sharing older tax returns

Jolie's team says she already handed over recent tax returns but doesn't want to share older ones due to privacy concerns.

Pitt argues those records matter since she sold her stake in the winery in 2021, but Jolie's lawyers accuse him of twisting facts.

The battle started back in 2022 when Pitt sued over ownership, and things have only gotten messier since their divorce settlement in late 2024.