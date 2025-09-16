'Jolly LLB 3' out this Friday: Cast, plot, ticket sales
Get ready for the return of Jolly LLB! The third film in the hit legal comedy series lands in theaters on September 19, 2024.
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are back as rival lawyers named Jolly, with Saurabh Shukla returning as Judge Tripathi.
Plus, Amrita Rao makes her big-screen comeback after six years.
Plot, runtime, and more
This round, it's all about a heated land dispute between farmers and politicians—expect plenty of courtroom banter and sharp social commentary.
The movie runs just over two and a half hours, promising a mix of laughs and drama as both Jollys go head-to-head with their own styles.
No OTT release yet; advance bookings are on
Jolly LLB 3 is only playing in theaters across India and worldwide—no streaming plans yet.
Advance bookings kicked off in early September, with nearly 20,000 tickets snapped up on day one at select North Indian cinemas (bringing in almost ₹2 crore).