Jonas to lead Netflix holiday romcom 'The More the Merrier'
Netflix is cooking up a new holiday romantic comedy, The More the Merrier, starring Nick Jonas as a bachelor thrown into parenthood when he has to care for his cousin's baby.
Hannah Dodd plays the godmother who shows up over the holidays, hoping to take custody herself, so expect some heartfelt chaos and laughs.
Sandel to direct Chestna script January
Directed by Ari Sandel (The DUFF), with a script from Tamara Chestna, this film will dive into how these two characters figure out family and romance in unexpected ways.
While production starts in January, Dodd is also set for Bridgerton Season five (coming 2027), and Jonas is gearing up for Jumanji: Open World.