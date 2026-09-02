After Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey also exits West End show 

Bailey, 38, shared his decision on Instagram Stories, saying, "Ari is one of my dearest friends, and my support for her is unwavering."

He also praised director Marianne Elliott as "extraordinary" and one of his longest collaborators.

"After much consideration, I have decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George."

"This brilliant, introspective musical has been a real passion project for me... I feel incredibly lucky to have shared in its journey with this team," he wrote.