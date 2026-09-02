After Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey also exits West End show
What's the story
Jonathan Bailey, who was set to star in the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, has announced his exit from the production. The news comes a month after his co-star Ariana Grande also withdrew from the show. Both stars were set to reunite on stage, with Bailey playing painter George Seurat and Grande as Dot. They had previously appeared together in Wicked as Fiyero and Glinda, respectively.
Statement
Here's what Bailey said
Bailey, 38, shared his decision on Instagram Stories, saying, "Ari is one of my dearest friends, and my support for her is unwavering."
He also praised director Marianne Elliott as "extraordinary" and one of his longest collaborators.
"After much consideration, I have decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George."
"This brilliant, introspective musical has been a real passion project for me... I feel incredibly lucky to have shared in its journey with this team," he wrote.
Future prospects
He wished 'the very best to the entire company'
Bailey expressed excitement about the new actors who will take over his and Grande's roles.
"Among many things, the story explores the deep connection between George and Dot, a beautiful, devoted pairing, and I so look forward to seeing what the two actors who will now take on these roles will create with it," he wrote.
He concluded his statement by wishing "the very best to the entire company" and cheering them on as they continue with this production.
Production update
Producers confirm Bailey's exit, casting discussions underway
Producers confirmed Bailey's departure in a statement on X. They stressed that plans for the revival are still moving forward.
"Casting discussions are actively under way, and the creative team is reshaping the production around a new company while preserving the ambition and artistic integrity of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical," they said.
Further casting and production details will be announced in due course.
Grande's exit
Grande's break from public-facing work
Grande (33) announced her exit from the production last month as part of a larger break from public-facing work after her Eternal Sunshine Tour.
Her decision followed heightened public scrutiny over her health and physical appearance.
A representative for the Grammy winner told PEOPLE that she "will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour."
Revival information
About 'Sunday in the Park with George'
The West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George is set to open at London's Barbican Centre in summer 2027.
The show, inspired by Georges Seurat's painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, features music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by Lapine.
The original Broadway production opened in 1984 starring Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters and won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.