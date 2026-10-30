Jones pauses LA San Diego Highland shows after doctor's advice
Entertainment
Sir Tom Jones has had to hit pause on three shows from his Come Gather Round tour because he's down with a "bad case of the flu."
The 86-year-old music legend shared on social media that his doctor's advice wants him to rest up.
The postponed concerts were set for late October in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Highland.
New November dates set for Jones
Don't worry if you had tickets: new dates are already set: San Diego is now November 3, Los Angeles is November 4, and Highland moves to November 6.
Your original tickets still work, or you can get a refund if needed.
Tom apologized for the change and told fans, "I'm truly sorry for any inconvenience caused. I look forward to seeing you all soon."