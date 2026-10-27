Jones postpones Los Angeles and San Diego concerts after flu
Entertainment
Sir Tom Jones has had to push back his Los Angeles concert after coming down with the flu.
The Greek Theatre show, originally set for October 26, is now happening on November 4.
His San Diego gig got moved too, from October 27 to November 3, so fans will have to wait just a little longer.
Jones amid 'Come Gather Round' tour
Jones was in the middle of his "Come Gather Round" tour, which kicked off in Highland Park, Illinois, last month and included 20 US shows before he got sick.
The legendary Welsh singer, famous for classics like "She's a Lady" and "Delilah," is a longtime performer, was knighted in 2006, and released a recent album.