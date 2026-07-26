Jonsson named new Black Panther, Coogler announces 'Black Panther 3'
Entertainment
David Jonsson has officially been named the new Black Panther, stepping in as T'Challa's adult son for Black Panther 3.
Oscar-winning director Ryan Coogler dropped the news at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026.
This marks the first time anyone's taken up the role since Chadwick Boseman's passing.
The movie lands in theaters December 15, 2028.
Cast returns for 'Black Panther 3'
Oscar-winning director Ryan Coogler is back to direct, with Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Winston Duke (M'Baku) also returning. Fans are buzzing about what's next for Wakanda.
At Comic-Con, Jonsson was met with cheers of "Wakanda," calling his new role "the honor and privilege and the blessing."