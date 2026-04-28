Jordan fresh from 1st Oscar for 'Sinners' focused on next
Entertainment
Fresh off his first Oscar for Sinners, Michael B. Jordan isn't slowing down.
At the Swapped premiere on April 26, he shared that "[I'm] focused on the next thing right now," showing he's already looking ahead to what's next.
Jordan directing 'The Thomas Crown Affair'
Jordan will direct and star in The Thomas Crown Affair (out March 7, 2027), a project he's been excited about since childhood.
He's also teaming up with Austin Butler for Miami Vice '85, a throwback remake dropping in May 2028.
Plus, you'll hear his voice in Netflix's Swapped releasing May 1: proof he's keeping things fresh and versatile.