Jordan wins DPIFF Best Actor for 'Sinners' double role
Michael B Jordan just picked up the Best Actor in an International Feature Film award from the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) for his double role in Sinners.
He shared his excitement on Instagram, adding a sparkle emoji and exclamation marks to thank the festival.
'Sinners' $379.7 million, DPIFF honors Cameron, Swift
Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, was a global hit, raking in $379.7 million and earning Jordan major awards buzz, including Oscar buzz.
The Mumbai-based DPIFF also honored James Cameron for his impact on world cinema and named Taylor Swift as International Artist of the Year, spotlighting both Indian and international talent.