Joseph's 'Athiradi' hits Sony LIV on June 19 earning ₹69cr Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

Missed Athiradi in theaters? The Malayalam action-comedy starring Basil Joseph is dropping on Sony LIV on June 19.

After making waves at the box office, earning ₹69 crore, the film is ready for its streaming debut.

First-time director Arun Anirudhan mixes humor and suspense, so it's set to find even more fans online.