Joseph's 'Athiradi' hits Sony LIV on June 19 earning ₹69cr
Entertainment
Missed Athiradi in theaters? The Malayalam action-comedy starring Basil Joseph is dropping on Sony LIV on June 19.
After making waves at the box office, earning ₹69 crore, the film is ready for its streaming debut.
First-time director Arun Anirudhan mixes humor and suspense, so it's set to find even more fans online.
'Athiradi' chief guest kidnapped by Sreekuttan
Athiradi follows Samkutty (Basil Joseph), an energetic engineering student who brings back a banned college fest called Arohan.
But when the festival's chief guest and his team are suddenly kidnapped by Sreekuttan, an offbeat musician, things get wild fast.
The cast also includes Tovino Thomas, Riya Shibu, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Zarin Shihab.