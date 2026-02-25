Jr NTR wants 'Dragon' to match 'Dhurandhar's 'intensity'

LOADING...
By Apoorva Rastogi
Feb 25, 2026
12:11 pm
Jr NTR returned to Hyderabad last week after completing an intense action schedule in Jordan for Prashanth Neel's upcoming film Dragon. The sequences reportedly featured high-risk, large-scale stunts staged against Jordan's rugged terrain, requiring both physical endurance and precision from the actor. A source from the unit told Bollywood Hungama, "Tarak (Jr NTR) is going all out to ensure that the action in Dragon matches the scale and intensity of Dhurandhar."

No body doubles or harnesses used: Insider

The insider further revealed, "No body doubles were used. Not even harnesses to cushion possible falls. It was all done real and raw." The actor reportedly rehearsed extensively before executing these challenging scenes. After the underwhelming performance of War 2, Jr NTR wants to ensure that Dragon delivers a big spectacle as well as substance.

Jr NTR pushes for a faster release timeline

To meet the expectations, Jr NTR is pushing for a faster release timeline. The source added, "Shooting is being speeded up without compromising on quality." "The team is working with military precision to maintain standards while meeting tighter deadlines." Meanwhile, the actor is also gearing up to shoot Devara: Part 2 in May 2026.

