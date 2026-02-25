Jr NTR wants 'Dragon' to match 'Dhurandhar's 'intensity'
What's the story
Jr NTR returned to Hyderabad last week after completing an intense action schedule in Jordan for Prashanth Neel's upcoming film Dragon. The sequences reportedly featured high-risk, large-scale stunts staged against Jordan's rugged terrain, requiring both physical endurance and precision from the actor. A source from the unit told Bollywood Hungama, "Tarak (Jr NTR) is going all out to ensure that the action in Dragon matches the scale and intensity of Dhurandhar."
Stunt details
No body doubles or harnesses used: Insider
The insider further revealed, "No body doubles were used. Not even harnesses to cushion possible falls. It was all done real and raw." The actor reportedly rehearsed extensively before executing these challenging scenes. After the underwhelming performance of War 2, Jr NTR wants to ensure that Dragon delivers a big spectacle as well as substance.
Production pace
Jr NTR pushes for a faster release timeline
To meet the expectations, Jr NTR is pushing for a faster release timeline. The source added, "Shooting is being speeded up without compromising on quality." "The team is working with military precision to maintain standards while meeting tighter deadlines." Meanwhile, the actor is also gearing up to shoot Devara: Part 2 in May 2026.