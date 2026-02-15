'Dhurandhar' becomes longest-trending film on BookMyShow, beats 'Chhaava'

Ranveer Singh 's latest film, Dhurandhar, has created history by becoming the longest-trending Indian movie on BookMyShow . The film has been trending for 59 consecutive days as of mid-February, breaking the previous record of 58 days set by Vicky Kaushal 's Chhaava earlier in 2025, reported Sacnilk. This achievement further solidifies Dhurandhar's status as one of the biggest blockbusters in recent years.

Box office success Performance of other movies The film's record-breaking run on BookMyShow puts it ahead of several major box office hits, including Stree 2 (57 days), Pushpa 2: The Rule (53 days) and Jawan (48 days). Both Dhurandhar and Chhaava enjoyed immense public support, which translated into strong repeat viewership and sustained theatrical momentum. Their impressive second and third-week collections further extended their time in cinemas.

Post-theatrical success 'Dhurandhar's box office journey Even after its OTT release eight weeks after its theatrical debut, Dhurandhar continues to reportedly rake in approximately ₹25-30 lakh per day in India. Now in its 10th week, the film remains in cinemas. The spy thriller, helmed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Singh in the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt, received mixed reviews upon release. It has grossed ₹1,300 crore worldwide so far.

