Jr NTR's 'Dragon' heads to Jordan for major action sequences
Entertainment
Jr NTR's new film Dragon is heading to Jordan for a major shoot, starting February 8, 2026.
The team will film three huge action sequences built to match international standards, and Jr NTR has put in serious work on his fitness just for these scenes.
Tovino Thomas joins as the main villain
These Jordan scenes are central to the movie's story and promise some next-level visuals and choreography.
Tovino Thomas joins as the main villain, setting up intense face-offs with Jr NTR.
With its big ambitions and fresh casting, Dragon is shaping up to be a must-watch for action fans.