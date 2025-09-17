Jr NTR's gym video goes viral; actor is ripped
Jr NTR just dropped a seriously intense gym video, and fans can't stop talking about it.
A video released by his trainer Kumar Mannava shows him training hard for his next film, Dragon—a big shift from the criticism he got over his fitness in War 2.
Meanwhile, on 'Dragon'
Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, is shaping up to be one of Jr NTR's biggest films yet.
It's packed with talent—cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, composer Ravi Basrur, and co-star Rukmini Vasanth are all on board.
There's even buzz that Kantara's Rishab Shetty might make a cameo.
The movie lands in theaters June 25, 2026.
Jr NTR's workout reveal
This workout reveal isn't just about flexing muscles—it's got fans excited to see how Jr NTR transforms for this action-thriller.
His dedication is raising hopes that Dragon will deliver some serious on-screen energy.