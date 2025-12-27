Next Article
Jubin Nautiyal wants control over his name, image, and voice
Entertainment
Singer Jubin Nautiyal has taken legal action in the Delhi High Court to stop people from using his name, image, or voice without permission.
He says his identity means a lot to both him and his fans, and wants to make sure it's not misused online or elsewhere.
The court will hear the case after the holidays.
Why this matters for artists (and fans)
Nautiyal's petition highlights how fake accounts and voice imitations can hurt an artist's connection with their audience—and even impact their family.
His legal team argues that an artist's persona deserves real protection, hoping this move sets a standard for respecting creators everywhere.