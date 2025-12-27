'Will try to rectify...': Lokesh Kanagaraj addresses 'Coolie' criticism

Lokesh Kanagaraj , the director of the recent Rajinikanth -starrer Coolie, has finally addressed the film's negative reviews. The movie was released on August 14 and received heavy criticism for its script and writing. Despite this, it reportedly raked in over ₹500 crore at the box office . At a recent event, Kanagaraj thanked fans for their support and promised to improve in his future projects.

Director's response 'I'll try to rectify it in my next film' Kanagaraj acknowledged the criticism of Coolie, saying, "Coolie received thousands of criticisms.. I'll try to rectify it in my next film." He added that even with these criticisms, people watched the film for Rajinikanth. "The producer told me the film collected ₹500 crore. Thanks to everyone," he said.

Director's philosophy Kanagaraj's stance on audience expectations and storytelling Earlier in September, Kanagaraj spoke at a conclave organized by SSVM Institutions in Coimbatore. He reiterated his stance on audience expectations, saying he doesn't write stories based on "higher expectations." "I write a story... if it meets their expectations, I'm good. If it doesn't, I will try...that's it," he said.